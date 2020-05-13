To the editor — How insulting, especially on this day. Trump supporters make the juvenile charge that any criticism of him is a lie. But this continues the YHR tradition of allowing insults and name-calling from conservatives. How has the president protected the American people? He has silenced or fired health experts and the CDC because his reelection chances are slipping.
This "stable genius" contradicts his own health experts. He has told more verifiable lies than any president in modern history, over 23 each day this year according to Forbes (hardly a liberal source). Furthermore, he has abdicated any responsibility and outsourced our safety to the cronies of his son-in-law. He has also decided to wind down his task force, since the federal government has no role to play in the pandemic (according to him). But he might bring back his daily dog and pony show.
And finally, to all the conservatives out there who consider me to be un-American, you need to remember one thing: I also have constitutional rights. All of them.
DAN THOMAS
Zillah