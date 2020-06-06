To the editor — Countries successful in reopening economies use best public health practices. The comparison between the U.S. and South Korea is striking. South Korea and the U.S. had the first death at the same time. Business Insider reported South Korea as of March 8 had tested 3,692 persons per 1,000,000. The United States had tested 5 per 1,000,000. Almost next to China, less than 300 South Koreans died compared to 100,000 Americans.
America didn't do what's normally done — send experts with appropriate support to hot spots to contain the virus. Reuters reported President Trump did the opposite since taking office, cutting CDC's China pandemic staff from 47 employees to 14. He delayed acknowledging the exposure, then punted responsibility to states. After the pandemic spread, we're left with little choice, implementing stay-at-home and shut-downs — business killers.
The president doesn't trust public health science; he only trusts whatever happens to pop up in his mind. He reminds me of "The Music Man's" con man, Harold Hill; not knowing music, he uses “the think system” to teach River City's newly formed band. Harold Hill was harmless; the president isn't. He confuses and weakens needed action (particularly in Yakima), causing extended periods of high infection rates.
DON HINMAN
Yakima