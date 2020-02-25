To the editor — The Washington Post has a saying, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Well, it is common knowledge and broadcast in the light of day that Trump has fired or forced folks to resign who testified against him. Further, his Justice Department leadership has continuously shown its biased hand in support of all things Trump and his crooked friends like Stone. Of course, there is a hit parade of quality leaders fired or removed or who have quit his White House — all of this in the light of day!
Trump has discounted and insulted our intelligence apparatuses, politicized the Supreme Court, turned the White House into a one-man show, turned the Republican Congress into lapdogs, proclaimed the press as “enemy of the people,” and sent clear signals to all that there is only one right answer to all things: His! Yes, all this done in the light of day while lawmakers sit on their hands, count their perks and snooze.
That’s not Rome that’s burning, folks. Only available extinguisher: Vote!
MARTIN PITT
Moxee