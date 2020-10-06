To the editor — Consider what has been the case with Trump at the helm: continued financial gains for the upper 1%, disregarding the health of the nation, removing many critical environmental protections, alienating many of our valued allies, supporting racists and denigrating woman and minorities, praising a number of dictatorial leaders.
His solutions to complex issues reflect impulsive, arrogant and shallow thinking, rarely using nuanced, expert-based diplomacy or negotiation. He is a frightened, insecure bully who lies over and over again thinking that the more a lie is told, the more likely people will believe it is the truth. He creates chaos, confusion and fear while thousands die from a virus he knew was dangerous. He truly believes that he is the smartest man in the room, and beware to those who dare question him.
We must demand that our president, and all elected officials, consistently demonstrate integrity, respect and high moral character as he or she provides unifying, intelligent and sustaining leadership for our country and the world. Am I asking too much? To expect this man to honorably represent democracy in America is insane.
BOB COX
Selah