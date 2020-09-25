To the editor — I grew up in a solid Democrat family. We took to heart President Kennedy's words, "Ask not what your country can do you, ask what you can do for your country." Back then, the Democrat Party was about our freedoms, family values, our Bill of Rights, justice and patriotism. We could not contain our pride in our American story. I was blessed to be born in America. In 1964, my Democrat president said I should go to Vietnam, so I went ... twice. Later, I questioned why we were ever there, a war ended under a Republican president.
President Trump seeks to keep us out of such mistakes. It took a no-nonsense president like Ronald Reagan to bring about my realization that the Democrat Party had changed, and not for the better. I had not left it, but it had left me. We now have a no-nonsense, America first, non-politician president. President Trump has uncovered horrible abuses in many departments in D.C. Being a lifetime "D" is never worth ignoring decades of corruption. President Trump cannot be bought, intimidated or silenced, even by a hostile press. I am voting for President Trump.
JOHN TIPTON
Yakima