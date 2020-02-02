To the editor — President Donald Trump is the perfect example of a person with huge amounts of power and money, mixed with no personal character. Zip. Zero. Nada. For Trump and his crew, laws and rules are meant to be laughed at and broken.
Trump is a player. He's played every system he's ever been involved in. The draft during the Vietnam War. The real estate business. The American tax system. Marriage. The print and television news services. And for the last three years, he's played our constitutional form of government. If allowed, he will continue to play the American people.
Trump has no use for truth or honesty; no sense of decency. He conducts himself as an eighth-grade bully, with about the same level of education.
We all should know that immense power can change personal character for the worse. Our Founding Fathers had a deep understanding of this tendency. Ominously, Trump arrived with no personal character whatsoever. What was our first clue? What did we expect?
This man needs to face consequences. He has proved that he is woefully unfit to be president of this nation. He needs to be shown the door. The sooner the better.
DAVID HAUN
Naches