To the editor — Donald Trump always claims fraud when he loses. In 2016 he lost an Iowa primary vote to Ted Cruz. Trump immediately claimed fraud. When Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton in 2016 by 2.8 million votes, he claimed that there was massive fraud in states where Trump lost the vote.He convened a commission of Republicans to investigate. That commission investigated for a year and came up with no evidence of fraud that changed the fact that Trump lost the popular vote by millions.
Trump’s lawsuits have not changed the outcome of any state in which he has claimed fraud. He has lost more than 50 of these lawsuits, and two Supreme Court cases were dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Social media has allowed Trump and his sycophants to repeat the lies over and over, a Nazi tactic that has many people hearing the lies so many times that many people believe that the lies must be true. However, wrapping yourself in the flag to commit vandalism, destruction and murder is not patriotic. It is criminal.
Our Liar in Chief incited his followers to attack Congress and now condemns their actions.
STEVE McKENNA
Selah