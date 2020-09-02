To the editor — In reference to the Aug. 9 letter from Andy Affholter: I resent being called racist and irresponsible for believing what I believe. You can't truly believe all the troubles going on are Republican-fueled. Take note on who is doing the looting, the rioting, destroying property. You really think this is OK? It's OK to shine laser lights in officers' eyes? It's OK to throw objects on fire in buildings where people are? Seems to me, you might be apart of the problem.
DEBBIE ANDREWS
Yakima