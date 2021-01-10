To the editor — Historically our indigenous people have had land and sustenance taken from them. I had believed that we as state and nation would no longer avariciously take aim at our agreements and contracts.
Now I read that land developers have identified commercially valuable land which they want to access for commercial gain at the cost of losing our own people’s archives. There is an inherent cost of moving critical deeds and contracts, destroying archives of states of Washington, Oregon and Alaska. There are 29 tribes that have legal, priceless papers and contracts stored in Seattle’s National Archives at Sand Point.
The result of losing our own area’s information means that critical and priceless records of our area would be separated into two far away sites: Kansas City and Riverside, Calif.
Additionally, we lose our own historic records: military actions, Japanese and Chinese exclusion acts, files of internments, Asian-Pacific activities and many others. Valuable history would be near impossible to access.
Thanks to state Attorney General Bob Ferguson; he is vigilant in serving our state’s interests.
BECKY SCHOLL
Yakima