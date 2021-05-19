To the editor — After reading your editorial on the Renslow Trestle crossing I-90, I hiked the six miles from Kittitas to see this marvel you described. In my opinion, this is a waste of $800,000 and an accident waiting to happen.
The bypass worked fine and is a lot safer for those on horseback than the spooky crossing. From there It’s another 20 miles of desert mostly within the firing center with limited camping spots or water. Not conducive to backpackers with summertime heat (and rattlesnakes and scorpions). Even the loose soil on parts of the trail makes bicycle travel difficult.
How does this help the local economy? When you get to the Columbia River, the bridge is not open. How much more to fix that?
I question your thinking on calling this project a good deal. I would guess The Washington state parks people fed you quite a story. How many more people are projected to use the trail with the trestle?
I look at this as our “bridge to nowhere.” I really think better use of public money is out there.
LOU SAVIDGE
Ellensburg