To the editor — Every life matters! It’s not just me who wants to stop racism. People only are rude because they feel insecure because other people are having the best time of their lives and some random person decides to ruin it for them. They don’t consider that we're all human no matter your color and no matter your race; we’re all people who have lives. We all work hard for what we have, and people should understand that.
Don’t treat people badly; treat them like how you would like to be treated. Next time you decide to be rude, make sure to think before speaking. Or if you see someone being rude to anyone, make sure to help that person, because you can make a difference.
RITA VILLALOBOS
Naches