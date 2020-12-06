To the editor — Our coronavirus battle been riddled with denialism. The consequences are stark. People are getting sick, hospitals are overloaded, small businesses are going under and livelihoods have evaporated. Until vaccines become available, families and small businesses don't have the cash to last -- a real threat to losing freedoms.
The federal government needs to pass another stimulus package. It can be done without affecting taxes. The federal government issues Treasuries. Treasuries are brought by individuals, businesses and other countries because they're considered safe. The federal government-owned Federal Reserve Bank, using its central banking tools, buys the treasuries on the secondary market. On Dec. 31, 2019, the Fed owned $2.3 trillion in Treasuries. As the result of the last coronavirus stimulus package, the Fed on Sept. 17 owned $4.4 trillion. The federal government pays the interest, and the Fed sends its profits to the federal government. That's how we've financed wars, tax cuts for the wealthy or saved businesses considered too big to fail.
Now we must conserve our small-business culture and not let the coronavirus drive families into poverty. Another coronavirus stimulus package won't be inflationary — it's replacing lost purchasing power. We would be more on point pressuring the U.S. Senate instead of the governor.
DON HINMAN
Yakima