To the editor — If you live or frequently travel along Powerhouse, Akley and/or South Naches, you are most likely aware of the ever growing problem with individuals thinking this is a dumping ground for everything from old furniture, tires, dead chickens, various black plastic bags filled with who knows what, to the always present glass bottles, metal cans and cardboard food containers.
There are also a growing number of individuals spending the night in their vehicles along this stretch with their garbage left behind; including human waste. (Next time you visit the “Painted Rocks” by Ackley, watch where you step!) Add to all of this the “gang tagging” on the concrete road barriers, fencing and bridges, which seems to come and go with the seasons, and the entryway to our beautiful Naches/Gleed Valley becomes not so beautiful.
If you call this area home, if you are one of the numerous bikers who frequent this stretch, if you spend any recreational time along the Naches River, or if you are also experiencing these problems in your area, I encourage you to speak up and contact your city/county commissioners. This is more than an unsightly nuisance; it’s a public health issue.
DEBORAH BARRETT
Naches