To the editor — There is no question that sufficient and well-maintained transportation systems are critical for our safety and economy.
Several years ago Sen. King supported, and it was subsequently approved, a 10 cent per-gallon gas tax. At the same time, a list of very reasonable cost-saving measures was circulated that, even if they saved only half of their potential, would have been sufficient to offset the requirement for the increase. Another massive transportation tax increase if being discussed in Olympia.
Perhaps King would be so kind as to update us on the status of these cost-saving proposals before another transportation tax increase is approved.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima