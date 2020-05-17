To the editor — According to Healthline1, there’s no clinical difference between a sociopath and a psychopath; both refer to people with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) and are often used interchangeably. According to the DSM-5, to receive a diagnosis of ASPD, someone must show at least three of the seven following traits over an extended time:
1. Doesn’t respect social norms or laws. They consistently break laws or overstep social boundaries.
2. Lies, deceives others, uses false identities, and uses others for personal gain.
3. Doesn’t make long-term plans and often behaves without thinking of the consequences.
4. Shows aggressive or aggravated behavior. They consistently get into fights or threaten others.
5. Doesn’t consider their safety or the safety of others.
6. Doesn’t follow up on personal or professional responsibilities.
7. Doesn’t feel guilt or remorse for harming or mistreating others.
Other symptoms include a sense of superiority and strong, unwavering opinions; not learning from mistakes; attempting to control others by intimidation or threats; getting into frequent legal trouble or criminal acts; and taking risks at the expense of themselves or others.
Why is everyone ignoring the orange elephant in the room?
STEVE JONES
Yakima