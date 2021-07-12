To the editor — I have known Autumn Torres for 10 years, and she has been an inspiration to me and my family. I met her through her activism in politics, fighting to conserve good family values and ceaselessly advocating for the liberty that defines our freedom and American way of life. I also respect that she is a woman of faith who has reached out, in love of neighbor, to make a real difference in the lives of others.
I am most excited for Torres to be seated as a commissioner because she is tenaciously principled, and her leadership style is refreshingly direct and effective. I have no doubt that problems that may have otherwise festered in county government, such as unnecessary layers of administrative bureaucracy or other such inefficiencies and waste, have the best chance of being pulled out root and stem by her direct approach.
Torres is an intelligent, business-savvy, problem-solving, dedicated patriot who ardently supports law enforcement and has a vision for a much safer Yakima. She is a leader that can help make the changes that we desperately need in Yakima County. I could not recommend her more than I do.
MATTHEW MCCAY
Yakima