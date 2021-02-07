To the editor — I was fortunate to receive the first vaccine on Feb. 3 and want to praise the way Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish did their job. The process was very well designed and worked very smoothly with almost no wait time. All employees were very professional and at the same time courteous and friendly.
My experience left me with some unsettling questions, however. Why are we not seeing this same thing happening in Yakima? Why does Yakima seem to be lagging so many other areas?
MARILYN HOTCHKISS
Union Gap