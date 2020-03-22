To the editor — Sara Cates’ letter on March 14 states that people are hungry for climate change solutions. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a good place to begin. Her statement correlates to the surging coronavirus pandemic where people are dying for answers. We have a global economic, ecological and now a health crisis threatening our survival. Human activity is at the root of most problems.
Thousands of scientists are warning us that death is imminent for millions in the not too distant future. I believe organized religions' hold on the psyches of people is hindering our ability to think critically.
There should be a worldwide moratorium on childbearing for a few years. The global population grows by the equivalent of two Californias every year.
The world’s exploding population may be an uncomfortable topic, but it is vital to the climate change discussion. This year the U.S. will spend $742 billion on the military. We could provide the global population free contraception for about $20 billion and for a few billion more we could incentivize people with substantial cash incentives to be voluntarily sterilized. It’s time to reconsider bringing children into this world in the foreseeable future!
ED PATTON
Yakima