To the editor — I suspect fewer than 10% of our county residents have visited Washington or Congress, or personally conversed with a congressional representative or senator, much less the president.
It is amazing that many local writers to this paper have telepathic capabilities to know the intentions, feelings, heart and mind of President Trump.
I doubt that many who fill their letters with malicious, dubiously accurate, media-certified, nasty generalizations have first-hand experience with the person they demean. I wonder if they have ever listened to an entire speech or read the full text of the president’s remarks. Rather, I predict their information is from sound bites of the biased liberal media.
I strongly support the concepts of right to life, border protection, legal immigration, the sanctity of marriage, America first, religious freedom, law and order, and free speech.
I did not approve of the Obama-Biden administration, and was disgusted by their actions on Benghazi and the Russian conspiracy. But I did not write mean, snarky, innuendo-filled letters, because they were the duly elected leaders of our country for those eight years.
I voted Trump in 2016. I will vote for President Trump again.
JAY F. GRANDY
Yakima