To the editor — I got to go for a ride to town the other day. I don't get to get out of the truck due to my extreme compromising conditions, but I get out of the house.
I’m so angry, upset, sad and shocked on how many people I saw going in and out of these two stores, no PPEs, no social distance, etc. Elderly, mothers with children and the cashiers and store employees were not using guidelines either, according to my husband (who did use a mask).
Just because we don't have a truck in front of the hospital for a morgue does not mean this is not dangerous. Come on, people, you are the carriers. Wise up, stay home, use masks, gloves, etc. The more you spread it, the more you are keeping people like me locked at home.
TRACY MARTIN
Yakima