To the editor — I live in senior housing, and so many of us are bombarded with scary news -- some real, some guesses. Talk shows have guests who say they know the facts, then you turn the channel or read the paper and it's totally different.
Even at our building some are not taking this pandemic seriously. They sit side by side talking with not a thought of how this virus is spread. We have posted info on how to help slow it down; still, they act as if it doesn't apply to them.
Wake up, folks! This is very real, not some test to see how we will react. Every time we want to know how long or where do we stand, we get the same answer: Not sure! That is the real frightening news.
LILLY SMITH
Yakima