To the editor — I always thought of myself as being just an average, ordinary, everyday patriotic American. But in his letter of Feb. 2, Jim Winkenwerder made it clear that I am actually a sycophant follower of Donald Trump bent on destroying America. Thank you for pointing this out to me; knowing this has helped explain many of the underlying issues my wife has had with me over the years.
Though having never meet or even talked to the letter-writer, it is a mystery how he would have known this. Maybe he is clairvoyant or a mystic Middle Eastern prophet or maybe he is a good ol’ American warlock that just knows stuff. Anyway, thanks again for the info.
As for his comment on Joe Biden being “a competent and caring president,” it is still too early to tell. But judging from his first few days in office, it would appear as though Joe is going to be the very best American president China has ever elected. Time will tell.
SAM HULL
Yakima