To the editor — Now is the hour to move beyond the Electoral College to define our presidential elections. The people have spoken from coast to coast, and while large swaths of land in between appear red on electoral maps, the density of voters residing on the coasts far outweigh the numbers of folks in zones with lower population density. Land doesn’t vote. Citizens vote. One person = one vote. Period. Or so it should.
Never forget that the rise of the Electoral College was because slaves in Southern states could not vote yet represented a population to be “represented” by their owners/lawmakers. The Electoral College deemed slaves worth 3/5 of citizenship for the sake of slave owners to have equal voice in national politics. Can we all agree in 2020 that it is time for our nation to eradicate institutions established by slavery? This isn’t about removing icons of a lost cause; this is about electoral equality.
This will not eradicate racism but will give every vote equal weight. Relegating coastal residents to a vote greater than 3/5 but less than 1/1 is unconstitutional. The irony of partial citizenship of slaves or registered voters has never been more naked than with 2020 vision.
PETER MONAHAN
Yakima