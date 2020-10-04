To the editor — I hope, in the next term for Congress and the presidency, that we invest in American infrastructure. Every part of our infrastructure needs enhancement.
I would start by burying all the electrical lines around the nation as they do with new developments. This would save a lot of repair work from tornadoes, hurricanes, etc. Another idea is to create pipelines that capture the floodwaters of the East Coast and pump them to the dry reservoirs of the West Coast. We have pipelines now that move fossil fuels all over the place as an example.
We have the resources, money but not the time to wait. Highways, bridges, dams, and water/sewer treatment have been proposed for years. If we want to be the best nation and a superpower, then we need to find the will to do this. Every American would benefit.
BRAD SMITH
Selah