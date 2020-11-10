To the editor — One thing we know for sure after this mess of an election is that we need structural reform in how we select a president, The Electoral College is a relic of our past that exists today solely because it advantages the Republican Party. Knowing that their policies are broadly unpopular, they cling to it in desperation as their only hope in winning the presidency, rendering millions of votes meaningless.
One person, one vote is a Democratic system where everyone's vote counts, no matter where it is cast. The vote of a Republican in Washington state is worthless, completely and utterly voided under the Electoral College system. Sure, their vote has a symbolic significance, but as any Washington Republican knows, filling in that circle on the ballot is essentially futile.
One person, one vote solves this problem and makes every vote matter no matter where it is cast. In this age of information and technology, we need to abandon the Electoral College and truly embrace democracy. A system that disenfranchises millions of voters simply to advantage one party is not sustainable. If we truly believe in democracy, one person-one vote is the gold standard, and the Electoral College must go.
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima