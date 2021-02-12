To the editor — Death is inevitable. Intellectually we all understand that, but few of us seem to truly believe it. We delude ourselves into believing that if we eat the right foods, exercise, get regular medical screenings, etc. that we can escape the inevitable by eliminating all risks from our lives.
Of course, this is impossible. The very act of living involves risk. Traditionally, we have allowed people to choose the risks they take because their choices don't impact others. COVID-19 has changed that tradition. Suddenly, even routine activities can impact others. The governor responded to the emergency by restructuring society at the most basic level, e.g. who we may associate with, who may continue to work, whether we can worship together, who can go to school, etc.
Changes of this magnitude should no longer rest with one person. COVID has evolved from an emergency into an ongoing problem. It is time to allow the people, through their Legislature, input into how society should be structured. Together, we should wrestle with the questions of what risks we are willing to take as a society, acknowledging that it is impossible to eliminate all risk.
W. MITCH ROHLFS
Yakima