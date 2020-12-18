To the editor — Dan Newhouse is the fraud, not this election. An incumbent member of Congress, he has already sworn to uphold, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and then signs on to a ridiculous lawsuit seeking to essentially overthrow our democracy and hand it over to a wannabe authoritarian regime trying to pass itself off as a political party with the best interests of citizens at heart.
This isn't about fraud; this is a raw play for political power that proposes to disenfranchise millions of people who sometimes risked their health and lives to vote. What he is doing could be considered an act of sedition. Whatever happened to the will of the people? Clearly, he no longer believes in democracy but rather an autocracy. I wonder what flavor of Kool-Aid he drank?
I urge YHR readers and everyone who holds our democracy dear to phone, fax, email or send letters of protest to his offices in Washington, D.C., Yakima, Tri-Cities and North District. Contact information is online. Time for new leadership in Central Washington who truly represents "we the people." Perhaps those House members who didn't sign on to this farce should refuse to seat those who did.
RICHARD WELLER
Yakima