To the editor — Martial law can be declared by governors or the president. It can be implemented during disasters such as floods or hurricanes. Other reasons for declaration are obstruction of law, domestic violence, civil unrest creating barriers to law enforcement, and terrorism.
These acts are occurring in a large number of cities in the United States, especially in Seattle and Portland. Neither governor is taking appropriate action to end the terror. The mayors of these cities are condoning the destruction and assaults being perpetrated on their citizenry. The Seattle mayor declared it a summer of love. I guess, love of looting, violence, and destruction.
I hope President Trump soon assumes control, and implements the actions needed to stop these acts of terrorism, violence and destruction that are so detrimental to the well-being of law-abiding citizens. The question arises, how much of this neglect by many governors is politically motivated?
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima