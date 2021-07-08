Time for action, not words, in Afghanistan
To the editor — There are Afghan interpreters who helped our U.S. service members in Afghanistan who were promised safety to the U.S. who need our help. They are so far left behind. They are facing death every second of every day. They are being hunted by the Taliban.
A man and his brothers were beheaded for helping our soldiers when the Taliban found him. Zalmay Niazy, who lives in Iowa, has been denied his asylum over giving the Taliban bread when he was 9 years old. I urge everyone to read his story; he needs our help now. Contact Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who denied his asylum request, and tell him to help this man who stood aside our troops He will die if he is returned to Afghanistan.
President Biden (and that hurts to write that) can stop this right now. He said end of August he could get them out. Can you imagine waiting that long? Get hold of him ASAP. The more of us who get involved, the better. No man left behind, Mr. Biden. That includes Afghan interpreters.
Action needed now, not words.
SHIRLEY WOOLEM
Yakima