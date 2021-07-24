To the editor — Janice Deccio (District 4), Sam Johnson (District 6) and Danny Herrera (District 2) understand that working to solve problems that face the Yakima community needs good collaboration with fellow council members.
They know that it also takes collaboration with many agencies both public and private to get results for the community. These dedicated Yakima citizens have the skills to promote partnerships and the energy to build the relationships needed for effective government in Yakima.
These candidates will not only show up and earn their salaries, they will be looking to solve problems that our community faces. All three will honor your trust!
I fully endorse Danny Herrera, Janice Deccio, and Sam Johnson for Yakima City Council.
ROBERT STRADER
Yakima