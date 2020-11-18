To the editor — Here in America we have been living in the Land of Capitalism. Now, it seems the electorate has chosen to look to the Ocean of Socialism. First, we approach the Ocean of Socialism with caution. We dip our toes into the water and find it quite nice; pleasant even. The ocean calls, promising a more pleasant experience. So, we venture further from the Land of Capitalism.
As the waves of socialism wash above our knees and torso, we enjoy the exhilarating lift it provides, lightening our feet from the Land of Capitalism. Going still deeper, we say, "We have no need for the Land of Capitalism." But after a bit the waves overpower us, and we wish we had not left the Land of Capitalism, but it is too late. We have lost our freedom to choose our fate.
As the waves grow ever more powerful we find ourselves in the Sea of Communism, then in the deep, dark, waters of Totalitarianism. It's all just a day at the beach, right? Yes, I know, Joe Biden is not socialist. He just wants all the things promised by socialism. Nobody has to work; everything is free!
WAYNE HORST
Grandview