To the editor — Last summer we were stampeded into a pandemic panic set off by self-described patriots railing about lost liberties, wimps, fake Fauci, bleach injections, you first and healthy herds.
So, about 850 elite pampered athletes were expected to mask, isolate, socially distance and tuck hefty egos into their ditty bags. Nope.
Super Bowl LV. Nope.
Instead of a rowdy February Sunday afternoon of cheers and jeers, I would be snoring through reruns of "Days of Our Lives." Nope.
You reported (YHR, Feb. 6) on their playbook of got-your-back plus follow-the-science and why I watched Tom Brady instead of Ciara Brady.
Scorecard from your article:
1. "The league played 256 games in the regular season without any cancellations and made it through the playoffs."
2. "... Thanks to collaboration and sacrifice."
3. "... The league and the players union worked together to ensure health and safety were paramount."
As a bonus, during pregame, Amanda Gorman called audibles and threw three Hail Marys to America's honorary captains, "... even in tragedy, hope is possible." She believes, "Poetry is a weapon."
The Lombardi Trophy goes to Roger Goodell, DeMaurice Smith, coaches, staff, players, owners, Ms. Gorman, masks.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley