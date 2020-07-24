To the editor — To Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House: I received your campaign letter begging for money for the Democrat Party. You sound like those preachers begging for money so they can buy a new jet. Bull, I say. You the people (politicians) elected to the run this country are making more money than I and others like me. I say that the politicians need to dig deep into their own pockets.
I voted for Bloomberg in the primary. He was running on his own money, and I say that if someone is running for an office, let them run on their own money.
I also disagree with the fact that the popular votes do not count such as in the Clinton-trump election. Why should I even bother to vote? The electoral vote should be dropped from the process, and that way the politicians will be voted by the people that you represent. Maybe then the politicians will work for the people instead of themselves.
DONNIE ELLIOTT
Yakima