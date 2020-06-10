To the editor — In his novel "The Plague," Albert Camus’ narrator, Dr. Rieux, says, “All I maintain is that on this earth there are pestilences and there are victims, and it's up to us, so far as possible, not to join forces with the pestilences.”
You who, against the advice of health experts, do not wear masks or take precautions due to your petty inconveniences, are on the side of COVID-19. Instead of protesting about the federal government’s failure to protect its citizens, you have taken the side of death. The congregations featured in newspaper stories can protest their faith all they want, but they have removed the decision of how much risk is acceptable from everyone they encounter outside of that service. They have decided that they are more important than the rest of us.
And where are all the brave gun-toting protestors now that the federal government has declared war on its citizens? You can show up in Olympia and Yakima to whine about your rights, yet there is nothing but silence (except for the white supremacists who have decided to loot and destroy property) when Trump and his thugs attack citizens who assembled peacefully. Where is your outrage now?
DAN THOMAS
Zillah