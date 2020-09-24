To the editor — So leftists and the left-media are whining that President Trump's political rallies are virus spreaders, but rioters, looters, and burners and so-called peaceful protesters aren't. Oh, the hypocrisy!
It's also OK for Nancy Pelosi to go to a salon when the rest of her people in California cannot. One-fourth of the nation’s homeless population live in Cali! Great job, Democrats. Oh, and President Trump just helped the Middle East sign peace treaties for the first time in about 40 years. I'll bet the left doesn't even know it. Crickets from the mainstream media.
JAY BALL
Yakima