To the editor — My husband Phil and I loved, loved, loved the Luke Thompson article “Chalk of the Town” (June 19 Yakima Herald-Republic). It seemed to be written as a refreshing invitation for continued discourse on racism. We can all do with more of that.
Good for Selah School District’s “Super Superintendent” Shane Backlund; kudos to Gabriel Fabian and the Mendez-Martinez-Perez team! You are all smart, brave and talented.
Color us a “tickled pink” mixed race family in Ellensburg.
KAREN MATTOCKS
Ellensburg