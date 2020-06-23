200619-yh-news-selahchalk-8.jpg
FILE Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gather to write me— ssages in chalk on the parking lot of Selah Middle School in Selah, Wash., Thursday, June 18, 2020.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

To the editor — My husband Phil and I loved, loved, loved the Luke Thompson article “Chalk of the Town” (June 19 Yakima Herald-Republic). It seemed to be written as a refreshing invitation for continued discourse on racism. We can all do with more of that.

Good for Selah School District’s “Super Superintendent” Shane Backlund; kudos to Gabriel Fabian and the Mendez-Martinez-Perez team! You are all smart, brave and talented.

Color us a “tickled pink” mixed race family in Ellensburg.

KAREN MATTOCKS

Ellensburg