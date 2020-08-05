To the editor — Our country is in crisis: emotionally, physically, spiritually and economically. Black Lives Matter and civil rights protests in every major city are being met with tear gas and rubber bullets while Trump demands Confederate statues be defended at all costs. While members of the House and Senate paid respects to John Lewis in the Capitol Rotunda, Trump goes golfing. He sent federal agents into American cities. This is Trump’s America, one in which he can manipulate the violence to try to help his sinking poll numbers.
The U.S. leads the world with 4.4 million infected with COVID-19, 150,000 dead and no end in sight. Trump is still boasting what a fantastic job he’s doing, at the same time trying to kill the Affordable Care Act without any alternative. He’s demanding schools reopen during the highest spike we’ve seen, against expert medical advice. Trump's solution: “It’s gonna magically disappear.” Hydroxychloroquine. Inject disinfectant. Swallow a UV light. Stop testing.
Trump now wants to postpone the election, claiming mail-in ballot fraud despite evidence proving him wrong. Oddly enough, he thinks absentee ballots are fine even though they are the same thing. Abe Lincoln is spinning in his grave.
STEVE JONES
Yakima