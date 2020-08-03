To the editor — We need the city of Yakima to help bring some life back into our community. Think outside the box and restaurant. Within a few short blocks of downtown there are a number of restaurants struggling to survive. Don't allow Yakima to be a ghost town. We need creative ideas; perhaps close some key areas so tables and tents can allow extended outside dining. With safe spacing, people would be excited to have open-air seating and businesses could sure use some help.
With the existing mandates things are more than difficult. We need our city's support, with the hope of being able to return and be a healthy, vibrant downtown. We don't need one more boarded-up building.
The city needs revenue, people want their jobs to return to, and restaurants want to safely open. Let us do so on sidewalks, parking lots, blocked-off streets -- we really need this to happen. We own the Yakima Sports Center and tried take-out, but that's not enough. We need your help!
CRAIG CARROLL
Naches