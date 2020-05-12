To the editor — I understand quite well why masks are needed. I'd like to present the flip side of that coin. I'm a senior citizen and I have quite valid reasons for not wearing a mask. I have asthma, COPD, and allergies; thus, my oxygen levels are low, and I struggle to breathe. Wearing a mask of any sort makes it all 5,000 times worse.
I don't have family nearby to assist me with essential shopping. I have to depend on care providers. These people basically work for minimum wage. Are you going to simply hand over your debit card to someone you barely know? Of course not! I'm alert enough to know not to and I won't be taken advantage of. How am I supposed to get essential items without going out?
By not wearing a mask I risk my own health and it's a no-win situation for me with or without a mask. All I'm asking is that you stop and think before giving me, a random stranger, the mask lecture. I can also do without the dirty, judgmental looks. I'm not trying to endanger anyone, just doing the best I can to survive.
JANE NAMANE
Yakima