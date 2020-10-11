To the editor — The people of Yakima Valley have stepped up and done what was needed to help contain the COVID-19 virus by wearing masks and social distancing, by getting tested and staying quarantined when exposed. Look what a difference this has made in our illness and death rate in just a couple of months. We can beat this pandemic by all working together to beat it.
Then there is the preschooler who calls himself the president. He won’t wear a mask or social distance because it makes him look weak. Then he tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent to the finest hospital in the country for care. He is given the finest in experimental drugs by the best doctors available because he is the president. Most Americans get far less aggressive treatment and hope for the best. Look at how he flaunts this privilege. He acts like this is all a joke. Like the thousands who have died don’t count.
Look how his followers act. Doug Bettarel held his annual auto race recently with many unmasked spectators in defiance of the restrictions. Think of where all these people will go and spread this infection to the rest of the Yakima Valley, who have been working to stop the COVID-19 spread.
We will not get back to life as we knew it with this kind of selfishness and division. Come on, people, start thinking about the good of the community
DEBORAH ANN
Yakima