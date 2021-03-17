Thieves taught hiker a lesson
To the editor — I would like to give a shout-out to Deputy Paganelli and the eyewitness who phoned in the people who broke into our vehicle on March 14. We were hiking the trails at the Cowiche wilderness area while four gentlemen broke into our vehicle. I would like to express my thankfulness for the officer who was compassionate with our loss.
I am usually more aware of not leaving valuables in our vehicle but didn’t want to be burdened with carrying my phone in such beautiful country. Now I have the burden of replacing all the information stored in my phone. And I hope the vandals are happy that not only could they not retrieve any information from the phone, but the phone has been placed on a blacklist, which makes selling it impossible.
I am also hoping the vandals appreciate stealing photos stored in the phone that I will never see again. And a slap on my hand for not backing information and photos in the cloud. I learned a valuable lesson that day. And it is a true shame that our uniform officers have to spend their valuable time with such meaningless petty thievery.
JONNI MURPHY
Yakima