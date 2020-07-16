To the editor — USA, warts included, is a great place to live. President Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore focused on America first. He emphasized that Marxists (rulers in Russia) are domestic enemies empowering some current protests. There is nothing divisive or dark about loving America first.
How richly hypocritical claiming narcissistic Trump is too un-Christian. The alternative is embracing the intolerant party of slavery before and after the Civil War, the Confederate succession, Dixiecrats and their statuary, separate-but-equal eugenics, Black Code, KKK, Jim Crow and, currently, abortion on demand, Antifa, unjust impeachment, progressivism, and (succession redux) CHOP; the governing party policing George Floyd and other dead innocents. Historically, as now, Democrats demand unchanging systemic regulatory repression.
The DNC, demonstrating intolerance for “the irredeemably deplorable” American voters, offer a cognitively challenged, corrupt, radically left, fading geriatric for their presidential candidate. Perhaps, thinking people, chose love of country and vote supporting opportunities for their family, neighbors and country.
Narcissisticly, Trump has no fear of discovery; Trump “just does it.” Trump’s record confirms he serves “vulnerable persons.” Measured results, not slimy doublespeak with hollow “hope and change.”
Proudly celebrate America first; vote wisely.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish