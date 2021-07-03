Chinook Pass damage

WSDOT maintenance crews apply sand to try and absorb the oil due to unraveling from excessive heat on State Route 410 at Chinook Pass.

 Washington State Department of Transportation

To the editor — As we suffer through, yet another month and year of record-breaking heat, now is a good time to ask ourselves and our politicians, ‘Is there really any doubt about human-driven climate change?"

Let’s consider the recent extreme heat and try to imagine Yakima two-three decades hence when, barring definitive action now, more lengthy and severe heat events are commonplace. Imagine the wildfires, the nonexistent snowpack, the economic impacts. The choice is rather stark: more of the same leading to this bleak future or bold action.

Fortunately, the vehicle for bold action is right at hand -- the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR2307). This would put an economy-wide price on carbon pollution with proceeds returned to American citizens so that any increased cost would be more than offset for 85% of the population. It would drive clean energy development and lower our carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. And most importantly we will have a good chance of leaving a working economy and vibrant planet for our kids and grandkids. Representative Newhouse, are you on board?

CHUCK FORSTER

Yakima