To the editor — As we suffer through, yet another month and year of record-breaking heat, now is a good time to ask ourselves and our politicians, ‘Is there really any doubt about human-driven climate change?"
Let’s consider the recent extreme heat and try to imagine Yakima two-three decades hence when, barring definitive action now, more lengthy and severe heat events are commonplace. Imagine the wildfires, the nonexistent snowpack, the economic impacts. The choice is rather stark: more of the same leading to this bleak future or bold action.
Fortunately, the vehicle for bold action is right at hand -- the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR2307). This would put an economy-wide price on carbon pollution with proceeds returned to American citizens so that any increased cost would be more than offset for 85% of the population. It would drive clean energy development and lower our carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. And most importantly we will have a good chance of leaving a working economy and vibrant planet for our kids and grandkids. Representative Newhouse, are you on board?
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima