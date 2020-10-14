To the editor — A sports analogy. The name of the game is baseball. It doesn't matter whether you are pitching or catching; you are on the team. If you are on the field, or in the dugout waiting to hit, when the first pitch is thrown, you are in the game.
The name of the game is riots. It doesn't matter whether you are throwing rocks or lighting fires or allowing those who are to hide in the crowd beside you; you’re on the team. If you are on the field when the first rock is thrown, it's no longer a protest. It's a riot and you’re in the game.
MATT HUBBELL
Ellensburg