To the editor — The Yakima City Council has done nothing to disallow any citizen's right to vote. By refusing to put the good old boys' strong mayor proposal onto the November ballot, the council merely expressed the will of the people to stop carrying the old boys' water. There is nothing stopping the strong mayor proponents from gathering signatures except their own privileged mentality.
Mike Leita and Bruce Smith, I expect you to demonstrate, without further complaint, your willingness to work for what you want. A strong mayor is not what the citizens of Yakima want or need. Your pronouncements do not prove otherwise.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima