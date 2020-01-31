To the editor — Arctic ice scientist Dr. Miles McPhee gave an impressive talk at the Yakima Area Arboretum recently. McPhee skillfully illustrated his years of painstaking arctic ice research and how, since the Industrial Revolution, the burning of fossil fuels has impacted ice melt in the Arctic and Antarctic and has caused the warming and acidification of our oceans.
His ultimate message: “The world is in a climate crisis, and we need to act now.” He offered the sensible Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) as one solution, which promises to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% of 2016 levels within the first 12 years. What can you do to help? Please urge your congressperson to support this common-sense bill.
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima