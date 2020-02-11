To the editor — I was out playing in the warm weather last weekend, enjoying it in all its glory, yet in the back of my mind it just didn’t feel right. The weather has changed in Yakima. This worries me as our town relies heavily on snowpack. Yakima is full of hunters, hikers, skiers, bikers, and gardeners, and our local economy relies on agriculture. Without that snow, we can’t engage in those activities or expect our agriculture-driven economy to thrive.
But hope is not lost and there are little things as a community and individuals we should/could be doing. I do recognize that this is a polarizing topic and I do not expect that this will sway anyone. But for those who care and want to do something about it, the list is endless.
If each person ate one less meal with meat in it per day or even per week, we’d be better off. Buy less stuff or buy local and used. Fly and drive less, walk and bike more. Compost, recycle, avoid wasting food; the list goes on. This is good, not just for preserving our town and what surrounds it but for our health as well.
VALERIE SPEAR
Yakima