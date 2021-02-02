To the editor — Finally! After a very long four years, we are no longer enduring the presidency of Donald J. Trump, being replaced by a competent and caring president, Joe Biden. However, let us never forget that Donald Trump was only one person. His base of millions of sycophant followers still continues to follow him. He has always been the match to light the fire of dissent. Their unrest has provided the fuel.
So, as we look forward to better times, there are still many who would destroy America. Let us go forward with hopes and prayers for the future. God bless America and our Constitution.
JIM WINKENWERDER
Yakima