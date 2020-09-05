To the editor — I want to thank Donald Trump for publicly shining a big spotlight on our racism: those who buy into supremacy and, need I say, male white supremacy, relocating woman to a lower standard, as well as any nationality that may, through their skin tone, the dialect they speak, the religion they uphold, assault the belief in their superiority -- just by existing.
No, I am not saying that every American is a racist. I am also aware of the magnitude of the sacrifice those who manifest racism will feel if they allow their belief to crumble. It will take a strong effort to believe that they are worthy individuals if not so far above other worthy individuals.
Many of our young people are assaulted by this attachment to separatism and have been living a much different reality, where the color of a person's skin, their religion and sexual orientation does not matter. These young people will empower us to take a stand against the Trumps of the world and their fear-based reliance on superior entitlement.
SHARON COX
Selah