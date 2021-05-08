To the editor — Being an independent, leaning slightly to the right, I just don’t get how it is OK to be against abortion, which I am in most cases, and yet be against following the rules to help avoid COVID 19 and now vaccinating. I’ve heard it said that they don’t want to be told what to do. (once again the abortion issue), which is telling people what they can and cannot do You are willing to not run red lights to save lives but not willing to social distance, wear masks when necessary or get the shot. How much sense does this make? If you believe this is a political issue it is not. Trump and his family have been vaccinated. If you don’t trust medicine the stats are out there that shows it is safe and it works. Please get your vaccine. You will be saving lives.
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima